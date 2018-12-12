Frisco closes Meadow Creek Pond to skating due to ice fishing holes

The town of Frisco has decided to temporarily close Meadow Creek Pond to ice skating due to a number of ice fishing holes being discovered on the pond.

Last week, officials with the town identified three ice fishing holes drilled into the pond, despite a number of 'No Fishing' signs placed by the pond. As a result of the holes, the surface of the pond was flooded by water. Currently, the pond's surface consists largely of slush, frozen footprints and large chunks of ice.

The Frisco Public Works Department it working on a plan to try and recover the area to open it later in the season.