Frisco cocktail bar Co. Bar is staying open

Former Co. Bar co-owner Kacper Grochowalski pours a drink Jan. 4 in Frisco.

Hugh Carey / hcarey@summitdaily.com

FRISCO — When the previous owners of Frisco’s Co. Bar announced the local cocktail bar would be closing its doors, locals were sad to lose the unique bar concept. But Co. Bar actually will be staying open under different management: Rob Pantle, owner of next-door Ollies. Pantle said Wednesday that Co. Bar will be staying the same, and building owner Dan Sallon sees it as a “great opportunity for a symbiotic relationship” with Ollies. Co. Bar remains open for business.