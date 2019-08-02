Frisco cocktail bar Co. Bar to close its doors Saturday, Aug. 3

Co. Bar co-owner Kacper Grochowalski pours a drink Jan. 4 in Frisco. Co. Bar will be closing its doors Saturday, Aug. 3.

Hugh Carey / hcarey@summitdaily.com

FRISCO — Frisco cocktail bar and lounge Co. Bar, which opened for business nine months ago, has announced it will be closing shop Saturday, Aug. 3.

Co-owners Kacper Grochowalski and Dustin Ford had opened the whiskey and gin bar at 610 Main St. in Frisco in November of last year. Co. Bar featured a unique bar menu including Prohibition-era cocktails and house specials, all made with Colorado wines and spirits. The bar also featured three local Summit beers on tap.

The space, which was previously home to Barkley’s Ballroom, also featured a dance floor, pool tables, darts and local art on the walls. The bar hosted live music, themed events, comedy acts and burlesque shows during its nine-month run.

Co. Bar posted a message to its Facebook page Tuesday announcing its closure and bidding its patrons farewell.

“We would like to thank everyone that was involved in bringing our concept to life,” the message read. “Our goal was to change things up a bit by creating a comfortable environment with fun, eclectic events and delicious libations for our little amazing Summit County.”

The message also stated that the sports bar next door, Ollie’s Pub & Grub, will be taking over the space in the future.