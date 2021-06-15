Frisco Concert in the Park Series returns this week

Frisco’s Concert in the Park Series returns Thursday, June 17. A different band and nonprofit will be featured each week through Sept. 2.

Photo by Jenise Jensen

Get ready to hear live music once again Thursday, June 17, for Frisco’s Concert in the Park Series. The free concerts at the Frisco Historic Park, 120 Main St., run from 5:30-7:30 p.m. for 12 consecutive Thursdays — three more than previous years — through Sept. 2.

Genres vary each week and a different nonprofit will sell refreshments to raise money. Lawn chairs and well-behaved, leashed pets are allowed at the events.

The first band is Katie Glassman and Snapshot , performing a mix of swing standards, western swing and hot fiddle tunes. Along with reigning four-time national swing fiddle champion Glassman, the band is made up of guitarist Greg Schochet, pianist Eric Moon and upright bassist Charlie Mertens. The show benefits Breck Film.

Additionally, the Summit County Arts Council is having an art walk that includes extended hours the third Thursday of every month through September to coincide with the concerts. Arts Alive Gallery and Wilderness Exclusives will each stay open until 7 p.m., with Arts Alive serving light refreshments. The Frisco Art Collective will have local artists displaying on the patio from noon to 4 p.m. Afterward, many of the artists will move to Highside Brewing to show their work from 5-9 p.m. The Sunny Side Up Studio will be open from 2-5 p.m., and hats and jewelry will be featured at Diane Harty Millinery.

Visit TownOfFrisco.com for the entire Concert in the Park lineup.