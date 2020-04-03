Frisco conducting quality of life survey

A view of downtown Frisco's Main Street on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

The Frisco Town Council is conducting a comprehensive quality of life survey for Frisco residents to help guide the direction of the town’s future.

Full- and part-time residents are being asked to complete the survey online on the town’s website, FriscoGov.com. The survey takes about 10 minutes to complete and will close April 10. The town is asking any residents who received a survey in the mail to complete it and mail it back instead of the online version.

“Frisco is a great community, and the results will help us make it even better,” Mayor Gary Wilkinson said in a release. “I encourage everyone living in Frisco to take the survey and help us to chart our community’s future.”

The town is working with the National Research Center out of Boulder to develop the survey. Once results are in, the town will be able to compare results and residents’ opinions to other communities across the country. The survey includes questions about quality of life, important characteristics in the community, town services and more.

The survey is available in English and Spanish, and the town tentatively expects to have the results in hand by May. Residents with questions should reach out to Brodie Boilard at brodieb@townoffrisco.com or visit FriscoGov.com.