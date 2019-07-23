Frisco continues Lunchtime Lecture Series with look at lost lodges in Rocky Mountain National Park

FRISCO — Frisco is hosting another event in the town’s Lunchtime Lecture Series on Wednesday afternoon, inviting residents to the Frisco Historic Park & Museum to take in a discussion about the “Lost Lodges of Rocky Mountain National Park.”

Presented by Dave Lively, the lecture will explore the history of more than 30 lodges that once were in the Rocky Mountain National Park. Guests will learn about resorts that used to overlook wildlife grazing in the park’s meadows, and explore the park’s search for balance between wilderness and hospitality.

The free event will take place at noon at in the Historic Park’s log chapel. Next up in the series is a presentation by local historian Bill Fountain called “Ben Stanley Revett’s Dredge Boats on the Lower Swan River.”