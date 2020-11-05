Frisco CrossFit gym to begin ‘Fit to Recover’ sober living classes this weekend

Taneil and Jared Dennis will be offering specialized classes for individuals recovering from addiction at CrossFit Low Oxygen.

Photo from CrossFit Low Oxygen

FRISCO — CrossFit Low Oxygen will be hosting a free community connection class this weekend, the first offering in a set of courses catered to help individuals dealing with mental health and substance use disorders.

Last month, Low Oxygen owners Jared and Taneil Dennis went to Salt Lake City to get their certifications in the Fit to Recover curriculum, meant to help support sobriety through exercise and community. The new class will be offered for free at noon on Saturdays beginning Nov. 7.

“A lot of times when people are going through recovery, they think they’re alone,” Jared Dennis said. “It’s nice to have a group of people who are going through the same thing. Those people count on you being there and want you to be there. Maybe for some it will help them have less likelihood of relapsing, or even if they do, it’s still a safe place for them to come back to. We understand in recovery that people are going to still have bumps in the road to get over, and this can be a steady place for them to come.”

Dennis said the program isn’t only open for individuals in recovery, but that their family members or friends should also feel welcome to join. Classes are open to individuals of all skill levels, and workouts can be catered to each person’s abilities.

Class sizes will be restricted initially due to COVID-19, and interested individuals can sign up at CrossFitLowOxygen.com.

The new classes come in part thanks to minigrants from Building Hope Summit County as part of the nonprofit’s effort to bring more casual and peer-based programs to the area in addition to their other support groups, like Walking Away from Substance Shame.

Jennifer McAtamney, the nonprofit’s executive director, said creating more community-based programs to help support recovery is vital.

“Summit County has a reputation as a party culture, which comes hand in hand with an area where skiing and outdoor recreation is at the center of what we want to do,” McAtamney said. “And while that works for some people, and they’re able to keep the balance in their lives, for others it can really be a trap. Because of COVID, we’ve also seen an increase in substance use across the board.

“Creating more support for folks who are struggling with substances, and more places for them to get together in sobriety and find fellowship and connection, is an important mark of health for all people.”