Frisco cuts ribbon on Meadow Creek conservation easement

Frisco officially dedicated a new conservation easement in the Meadow Creek area on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

Courtesy town of Frisco

The town of Frisco officially cut the ribbon on the new Meadow Creek conservation easement on Tuesday afternoon, which will permanently protect the area from development into the future.

The dedication comes as part of Frisco Bay Marina’s “Big Dig” project last year, which annexed about 1.03 acres of wetlands along the edge of the reservoir. As a result, the town was required to take part in a compensatory wetland mitigation project.

Following community outreach efforts, the town decided to create at 10.88-acre conservation easement in the Meadow Creek area, including 9.3 acres of wetlands and 1.6 acres of adjacent riparian floodplain. Frisco partnered with the Colorado Open Lands on the easement.