Frisco, Dillon and Breckenridge to offer free water-use audits
The towns of Frisco, Dillon and Breckenridge are funding Slow the Flow, a program that provides free outdoor water usage audits for property owners. Slow the Flow is offered through Resource Central, which audits sprinkler systems and provides consultations to homeowners, HOAs and commercial properties. This is the third year Resource Central is partnering with the towns to offer the program. Consultations are free for qualifying residents and property managers.
Consultations include evaluations of control clocks, watering schedules, sprinkler-head spacing and sprinkler-head quality. Participants will receive printed reports of findings and suggestions to reduce water use and runoff.
Consultations take about an hour and begin in June. Interested property owners can register at each town’s website:
- Frisco: FriscoWater.com
- Breckenridge: SustainableBreck.com/slowtheflow
- Dillon: TownOfDillon.com/town-government/departments/utilities/water
