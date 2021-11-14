Frisco earns silver designation from SolSmart energy program

SolSmart’s silver designation was given to the town of Frisco for promoting solar energy growth and removing obstacles to solar development

High Country Conservation Center/Courtesy photo

The national SolSmart energy program, which provides technical assistance for governments to install solar infrastructure, has awarded the town of Frisco with its silver designation. According to a news release, it was given to the town for promoting solar energy growth and removing obstacles to solar development.

SolSmart uses objective criteria to award points on a bronze, silver or gold scale based on the actions taken to reduce solar energy development barriers.

The release states that actions include evaluating local permitting processes, planning and zoning procedures, providing resources and information to the community about solar energy and supporting a communitywide solar purchase program such as Solarize Summit.