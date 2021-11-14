Frisco earns silver designation from SolSmart energy program
The national SolSmart energy program, which provides technical assistance for governments to install solar infrastructure, has awarded the town of Frisco with its silver designation. According to a news release, it was given to the town for promoting solar energy growth and removing obstacles to solar development.
SolSmart uses objective criteria to award points on a bronze, silver or gold scale based on the actions taken to reduce solar energy development barriers.
The release states that actions include evaluating local permitting processes, planning and zoning procedures, providing resources and information to the community about solar energy and supporting a communitywide solar purchase program such as Solarize Summit.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.