Frisco Elementary hosts butter braid fundraiser

FRISCO — Just in time for the holiday season, Frisco Elementary School students are participating in a butter braid fundraiser.

Third, fourth and fifth grade students of the school will be selling butter braids until Oct. 27. The butter braids are $13 each, $5.20 of which goes towards school projects and events, according to a news release.

The butter braids, which are braided pastries, come in a variety of flavors including apple, cherry, blueberry, cream cheese, cinnamon, strawberry cream cheese and Bavarian creme.

People can also buy caramel rolls, gluten-free chocolate chip cookie dough and Coda coffee through the fundraiser. To purchase any of the items, contact a Frisco Elementary student or call Kelly Lyman at 303-330-8451.

The butter braids will be delivered on Nov. 3, according to the release.