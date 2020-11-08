Frisco Elementary moves to online learning until Nov. 30 due to 3 quarantines

Frisco Elementary School is moving to online learning starting Monday, Nov. 9, because of three quarantines at the school

The quarantines — which are the result of six positive cases as well as probable cases and cases of individuals experiencing symptoms — have impacted 15 staff members and 101 students, according to an email sent to families Sunday.

Three of those positive cases are related to an outbreak at Frisco Elementary among one teacher and two students, according to the Summit County Public Health Department, which is investigating.

According to the letter from the school district, the number of quarantines has made it difficult for teachers to engage students with consistent in-person learning, and school officials believe temporarily moving online will “allow for optimal teaching.”

Students will follow their normal schedules via Zoom and Google Meet, and the school plans to return to hybrid in-person and online learning Nov. 30. The letter noted that the school closure coincides with Thanksgiving break, which is from Nov. 25-27.

During online learning, teachers will continue to take attendance, and students are asked to continue completing the daily symptom screener. Free breakfasts and lunches will be available to all students and can be picked up from noon to 2 p.m. at Frisco Elementary.