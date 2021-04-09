Frisco Elementary principal out; interim to serve rest of school year





The Summit School District announced in a letter to students’ families Friday that Frisco Elementary Principal Laura Rupert will not return to her position at the school.

District Superintendent Marion Smith Jr. wrote in the letter that the school’s current interim Principal Peder Hansen will continue to serve as principal for the remainder of the school year. The letter did not specify the reason for Rupert’s departure.

Hansen has served the district with 15 years teaching at Frisco Elementary and time as the district’s STEM coordinator and International Baccalaureate and authentic learning specialist, according to the letter.

Smith said the district will soon begin the process to recruit and hire a new principal for the 2021-22 school year.

At Thursday’s school board meeting, it was announced that Rupert was one of 11 district personnel who will be leaving by the end of the school year, including Blue River Elementary Principal Khristian Brace. The district also announced five retirements, including that of district Chief Operating Officer Drew Adkins, who has been with the district for 25 years.