Frisco Elementary students to hold Butter Braids fundraiser

FRISCO — The third, fourth and fifth grade classes at Frisco Elementary School are selling Butter Braids to raise money for upcoming school projects and events, according to a news release.

Butter Braid frozen pastries come in a variety of flavors, including apple, cherry, blueberry cream cheese, cinnamon, strawberry cream cheese and Bavarian creme. Caramel rolls, gluten-free chocolate chip cookie dough and Coda coffee are also available.

The cost for each pastry is $13, and Frisco Elementary receives $5.20 for each item purchased. To order, contact a Frisco Elementary student or call the school at 970-368-1500 by Oct. 21. The pastries will be delivered Nov. 6.