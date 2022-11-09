Frisco Elementary to host Veterans Day celebration Friday, Nov. 11

Members of the community, particularly veterans, are invited to celebrate Veterans Day at Friday Elementary School, 800 Eighth Ave., at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11.

The event will have Cub Scouts doing a flag ceremony and Girl Scouts leading the Pledge of Allegiance. Veterans are encouraged to introduce themselves and share their stories, have lunch and visit classrooms.

Veterans who wish to participate can email Tara Leberman at tal12blue@msn.com.