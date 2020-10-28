Frisco Elementary to host Veterans Day parade

Frisco Elementary will be hosting a Veterans Day car parade Nov. 10, according to a news release.

The school’s parent teacher student association will be hosting the event along with Alpine Bank. Starting at 11 a.m., veterans will be able to participate by driving their cars to the school’s parking lot.

Participants then will be able to drive their cars along with the parade down Belford Street. The bank will be providing sack lunches, and the school’s students will have goody bags prepared for parade participants.

To RSVP for the parade, email jocolorado@hotmail.com or call 970-390-2179.