Frisco Elementary to host Veterans Day parade
Frisco Elementary will be hosting a Veterans Day car parade Nov. 10, according to a news release.
The school’s parent teacher student association will be hosting the event along with Alpine Bank. Starting at 11 a.m., veterans will be able to participate by driving their cars to the school’s parking lot.
Participants then will be able to drive their cars along with the parade down Belford Street. The bank will be providing sack lunches, and the school’s students will have goody bags prepared for parade participants.
To RSVP for the parade, email jocolorado@hotmail.com or call 970-390-2179.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User