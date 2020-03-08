Frisco extending work hours to catch up on snow removal; road closures expected

The town of Frisco Public Works Department will be closing alleys and roads as it works to clear more than 80 inches of snow that has fallen in the past month.

Public Works staff have switched from eight-hour shifts to 10-hour shifts, allowing at least four dump trucks and two loaders to run continuously from 4 a.m. to midnight each day.

The following closures are scheduled:

Monday, March 9: Granite Street Alley from Madison Avenue to Fourth Avenue will be closed starting at 6 a.m.

Tuesday, March 10: Granite Street Alley from Fourth to Seventh avenues will be closed starting at 6 a.m.

Wednesday, March 11: Second Avenue from Granite Street to Belford Street will be closed starting at about 8:45 a.m.

The Marina Lot on the corner of Summit Boulevard and Marina Road will need to be used for additional snow storage, but workers will try to keep part of it open for overnight parking.

For more information, call 970-668-0836.