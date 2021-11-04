Frisco extends Complete Streets Plan public comment period
Frisco community members now have until Sunday, Nov. 7, to provide feedback on the town’s Complete Streets Plan. The plan focuses on the functionality, safety and vibrancy of Main, Galena and Granite streets.
The town held a series of public presentations and open houses in September to have staff and project consultants speak with residents and businesses about the plan.
More information about the project, as well as a link to the feedback survey, is available at FriscoCompleteStreets.com.
