Frisco extends deadline for mural proposals

The town of Frisco is seeking an artist or group of artists to design and install a street mural at the intersection of Main Street and Fourth Avenue. The original deadline was April 16 with selected artists being notified by April 30, but the new deadline has been extended to 1 p.m. May 14.

According to the town, the intent of the mural program is to create hopeful, positive experiences that are reflective of Frisco’s community and core values.

The 1,500-square-foot mural will be painted directly on the street. The town will provide road closures and safety support during the painting, which will happen after June 18.

Artists will be selected by a committee of members of the Make Frisco art group, local business owners, staff, community members and others. Visit FriscoRFP.com to view the complete proposal. Packets can be emailed to friscoarts@townoffrisco.com . The selected artist will be notified by May 28.