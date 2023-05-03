Frisco extends deadline for residents to apply for opening on town’s Planning Commission

Frisco has extended the deadline for applications to serve on the town’s Planning Commission to May 31, according to a news release from the town.

The Frisco Planning Commission is a seven-member board appointed by the Town Council. The opening on the commission is due to the departure of Robert Franken, a former planning commissioner who is moving away, the release states. The term for the open position runs through April 2024.

Planning commissioners review development applications, long-range planning and make land-use recommendations to the town council. The commission also has broad approval authority on commercial and multifamily development projects in town, the release states.

Planning commissioners are unpaid but receive free tubing passes, a Nordic Center season pass, Frisco Bay Marina perks and wash bay use, according to the news release. Commissioners must reside in Frisco.

Planning Commission meetings are held the first and third Thursday of every month at 5 p.m. and candidates should be prepared to attend if appointed. Candidate applications are available at FriscoGov.com.

Applications are also available at Frisco Town Hall by appointment. Please email Cheryl Mattka, permit technician, at CherylM@townoffrisco.com or call 970-668-2576 to make an appointment or with any additional questions.