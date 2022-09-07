Frisco Fall Fest — marketed as a ‘mellower Oktoberfest’ — returns Friday and Saturday

Frisco Fall Fest and Arts at Altitude will take place this Friday and Saturday at the Frisco Historic Park and museum on Main Street in Frisco.

“Frisco’s Fall Fest is a mellower Oktoberfest-style event with a strong focus on art. It’s an opportunity to welcome the cool air and the changing leaves while browsing local art, enjoying great food and beer and listening to live music, ” stated Zane Myers, Town of Frisco events manager.

The juried show and art market will feature primarily Colorado artists — many local to Summit County — and will include jewelry, pottery, paintings, photography and other fine arts. The art sale will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and live music will play from noon to 2 p.m. and from 3-5 p.m. on both days. The Eric James Jaxx Conspiracy will play Friday, and John Truscelli & Jesse Rose Due will play Saturday.

Fall Fest activities on Saturday, Sept. 10, will include live music and free make-and-take art projects for the whole family. Erin Prosit will serve pretzels and sausages, and the event will have a beer garden. Proceeds from the beer garden will benefit Friends of the Dillon Ranger District.

Also on Saturday, visitors will have the opportunity to experience “Frisco Reflected,” a temporary art project designed to inspire and accept feedback and ideas that will inform the town’s five-year arts and culture strategic plan.

The project will feature two mirrored walls that will invite interaction and a wall covered with small shaped mirrors where participants can write their responses. Town staff, council members and committee members — along with the consultant team — will also be present to gather more ideas and feedback from participants.

The art project was constructed by Frisco’s Public Works team in collaboration with the town’s arts and culture strategic plan steering committee and outside consultants from 23.4 Degrees.

Feedback and ideas may also be directed to the Frisco Arts and Culture Feedback Questionnaire available in the news section of FriscoGov.com .