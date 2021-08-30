Frisco finds elevated levels of lead in water of 6 buildings

Frisco has 6 homes with lead levels that tested in exceedance of the maximum allowable limit, 15 parts per billion, according to a news release.

Like past years, the town believes that elevated lead levels are not coming from Frisco’s water at the source since all four sources have lead levels registering at below detectable levels. Instead, the elevated lead levels are most likely coming from the corrosion of older fixtures containing lead.

Frisco must test 40 homes and buildings for lead every six months, as opposed to an older requirement to test in 10 homes and buildings every three years. Lead solder was used in household plumbing until 1987, so regulations require that homes and buildings constructed between 1982 and 1988 should be used as sample sites.

All those who submitted water samples from their homes and buildings were informed of the test results and water samples are currently being collected for re-testing.

Frisco’s water division is currently in the process of installing pH adjustment systems at each town water source to prevent the lead and copper from dissolving into the water when in contact with individual fixtures. The town also continues to offer the Start at the Tap fixture rebate program, implemented in 2019, to encourage homeowners to replace old fixtures with WaterSense approved ones, which are more efficient and lead free. Visit FriscoWater.com for more information.