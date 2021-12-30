Frisco finds elevated levels of lead in water of 9 buildings

After finding elevated levels of lead in the water of six buildings earlier in the year, the town of Frisco has discovered nine buildings that tested in exceedance of the maximum allowable limits during the latest round of testing for the second half of 2021.

According to a news release, 40 Frisco homes and buildings were tested, and nine had lead levels greater than 15 parts per billion. The levels range from 18 to 36 parts per billion. Frisco must test 40 structures every six months, as opposed to the previous requirement to test in 10 every three years.

The town tested all four of its water sources and found them to be registering at below detectable levels. All of Frisco’s main water lines are constructed out of ductile iron, and all service lines are copper or galvanized instead of lead.

Frisco’s water division is currently in the process of installing pH adjustment systems at each town water source that adds a small amount of sodium hydroxide to prevent the lead and copper from dissolving into the water when in contact with individual fixtures. The town recently missed the state deadline to install the corrosion control systems, and it should be complete by the first quarter of 2022.

The Start at the Tap rebate program encourages homeowners to replace old fixtures with more efficient and lead-free ones. There is also free lead and copper testing for Frisco homes and buildings built in 1987 or earlier. Visit FriscoWater.com for more information