Frisco Founder’s Day becomes Frisco History Day

Photo by Joe Kusumoto / town of Frisco

One of the Frisco Historic Park & Museum’s annual events will look a little different this year. Rebranded from Founder’s Day, the new Frisco History Day is set for Saturday, July 10, and includes a picnic in the park, town tours, gold panning, lawn games, a pie-baking contest and live music.

The inaugural pie-baking contest begins at 9 a.m. Prizes for the top three pies include a La Creuset gift basket, a pontoon boat rental from the Frisco Bay Marina and a private Historic Town Tour led by museum staff. Winners will be announced at 12:30 pm.

The rest of the festivities begin at 10 a.m. with crafts by The Frosted Flamingo and other art activities. There is also gold panning, lawn games, and the artifact tent and museum to explore. Additionally, Girl Scouts will be selling ice cream until 2 p.m., and town tours, limited to 15 people, begin at 10:30 a.m.

Tours happen again at noon, at which time visitors are invited to have a picnic and explore the museum’s new exhibit on food. Closing out the celebrations from 2-4 p.m. is live music at the gazebo.