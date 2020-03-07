Frisco freeskier Kiernan Fagan wins Rev Tour season title

Identical twin brothers Kiernan (right) and Deven Fagan pose for a celebratory photo together after the Frisco residents and Maine natives finished first and second for the first time at a major event, the U.S. Revolution Tour slopestyle at Woodward Park City in Utah, on Thursday.

Courtesy Kiernan Fagan

With his second slopestyle win in as many days, Maine native and Frisco resident freeskier Kiernan Fagan on Friday won the overall season championship for the U.S. Revolution Tour’s men’s ski slopestyle division.

The 18-year-old Fagan — twin brother of fellow elite up-and-coming American skier Deven Fagan — topped the podium on Friday at Woodward Park City along with Peter Raich and Tim Ryan. The Revolution Tour championship cements Kiernan as one of the country’s best up-and coming skiers, as the Rev Tour is regarded as the level just beneath the World Cup circuit. Kiernan was already on the U.S. Freeski Pro Team this year while Deven was on the Rookie Team.

The day before, Deven joined Kiernan as the brothers finished first and second in Thursday’s Woodward Park City Rev Tour competition.

As for the rest of the results at the Woodward Park City Rev Tour, Team Summit 15-year-old Jenna Riccomini advanced to finals at Friday’s Rev Tour women’s ski slopestyle final, finishing in sixth.

On Tuesday, Kiernan earned third place in the Rev Tour ski big air competition. Riccomini finished in fourth place in Tuesday’s women’s ski big air competition.

On Friday Evergreen native and Silverthorne resident Jake Canter finished in sixth place in the snowboarding big air competition after finishing in fifth place in the men’s snowboard slopestyle competition on Monday. That competition was won by Michigan native and Silverthorne resident Kyle Mack, who won Monday’s competition with a score of 96.00.

Rising Team Summit star snowboarder Alyssa Moroco qualified to finals and finished in sixth place in Monday’s women’s snowboard slopestyle competition.