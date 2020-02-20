Frisco Freeze Fat Bike Race set for Saturday at Frisco Nordic Center

Tony Baca Soto, of Longmont, pedals in the third annual Frisco Freeze Fat Bike race on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, on the Frisco Peninsula. Baca Soto placed second on the 14K course with a time of 43 minutes and 47 seconds.

Hugh Carey / hcarey@summitdaily.com

The Frisco Nordic Center is hosting the fourth annual Frisco Freeze Fat Bike Race at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22.

Racers will complete three laps over 14 kilometers of racing on groomed trails, starting and ending near the Frisco Nordic Center lodge.

Awards will be given to the top three racers in each of six categories, and the awards ceremony will take place immediately following the race at the Frisco Nordic Center.

The course will be open from 2-5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, and 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22. The cost to ride is $25 Friday and free Saturday for those who have registered to compete. The event is the only opportunity to ride a fat bike on the Frisco Nordic Center trails.

Registration is $40 through noon Friday, Feb. 21, and $45 on the day of the event. Youths 17 and younger get a $10 discount on race fees. Online registration is available at FriscoNordic.com or by calling 970-668-2570.