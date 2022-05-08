Frisco given Governor’s Award for pandemic response

Downtown Colorado Inc. presented the town of Frisco with the Governor’s Award for Downtown Excellence in Pandemic Response on April 14. The jury cited the town’s Love Frisco campaign, as well as its inclusive, multifaceted approach to pandemic response in its decision.

According to a news release, the town received the award for its establishment of the Main Street promenade; assisting residents with accessing resources and business owners with grant and loan applications; multiple rounds of shop, dine and stay programs; four business grant programs and for providing businesses with avenues to operate in accordance with public health restrictions.

The Governor’s Awards for Downtown Excellence recognizes outstanding projects, people, places and plans in Colorado that demonstrate creativity and dedication to positively impact communities and advance downtown initiatives. Frisco won the award’s small town category.