Frisco hires new community development director

Frisco's new Community Development Director Don Reimer.

Courtesy Don Reimer

FRISCO — Frisco has hired former Summit County Planning Director Don Reimer as the town’s new director of community development.

Reimer brings 18 years of planning experience to the position, according to the town. He served as an engineer and planning director for Chafee County from 2002-2006 and as the development services director from 2006-2014. He later served as a senior planner for Summit County until 2016, when he took over as planning director.

“The town feels very fortunate to be welcoming Don Reimer onto our team,” Frisco Town Manager Nancy Kerry said in a news release. “As a licensed engineer, Don brings a practical perspective to planning projects, and his experience with housing, short-term rentals and large-scale projects brings a depth of experience and project management, which will certainly benefit Frisco. Also, Don lives in this community and has not just seen, but also participated as a citizen in our community planning processes, so he is bringing an informed perspective to Frisco’s projects and community outreach.”

Reimer grew up in Colorado, earned a Bachelor of Science in geological engineering from the Colorado School of Mines and later became a registered professional engineer. He worked in the engineering field from 1994-2002, when he moved into planning and community development. He was certified by the American Institute of Certified Planners in 2009.

Reimer has lived in Frisco for the past five years and has worked on a number of local initiatives including master planning efforts for the Lake Hill project, development oversight for Copper Mountain Resort and Keystone Resort, and the recent implementation of the county’s short-term rental permitting program.

In his free time, Reimer said he enjoys snowboarding, reading, sampling the local microbrews and exploring the area. He’s expected to begin his new position Monday, Jan. 27.

“I’ve lived in Frisco for five years and have had the opportunity to observe a number of interesting projects and plans that are underway here,” Reimer said in the release. “I am thrilled with the opportunity to become the community development director for the town and to be a part of Frisco’s future. My approach has been to focus on solutions that consider everyone, including the applicant and the community, rather than just putting up roadblocks.”