Frisco hires O’Lynda Fette to be human resources director

O’Lynda Fette has been hired as the town of Frisco’s new human resource director. Fette will start in October. She currently serves as Copper Mountain Resort’s senior employee experience manager and has over 22 years of experience at the resort.

In her position at Copper, Fette was responsible for welcoming and training over 1,000 seasonal staff and over 500 year-round staff each year. Fette also developed inclusion, diversity and anti-harassment training resources used by Powdr Corp. across its 10 resorts.

Frisco has 100 year-round employees and over 120 seasonal employees each year in support of the marina, Adventure Park, youth programs and special events.