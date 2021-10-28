Frisco hires Snow Schoolers to teach at Frisco Adventure Park

Copper Mountain Resort has offered beginner ski and ride lessons at the Frisco Adventure Park for a decade, but that will change this season. Frisco Town Council approved Tuesday, Oct. 26, a one-year concessionaire agreement with Snow Schoolers .

According to a town staff report, Copper has decreased its instructor availability at the adventure park over the past four years due to staffing issues, and Copper told the town in September that it couldn’t provide lessons this season.

Snow Schoolers, which operates as an independent ski school program at several resorts in California, will use a software platform that allows people to sign up for lessons online, and instructors then create their own schedules by signing up to coach the lessons. Lessons are estimated to start at $80 a day.