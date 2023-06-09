Frisco Historic Park and Museum announces schedule of jam-packed summer programs and events

The Frisco Historic Park and Museum on Main Street in Frisco. The museum is hosting several summer events this summer including tours, anniversary parties and exhibit launch parties.

Todd Powell/Town of Frisco

The Frisco Historic Park & Museum is planning a full schedule of summer events, including the return of its lunchtime lecture series, historic walking tours and hikes, and a Frisco history day in July to honor its 40th anniversary.

In terms of tours, the Frisco Historic Park and Museum will host four options throughout the duration of the summer, including the mines of Mount Royal bike tour, historic town walking tour, the Masontown historic hiking tour up on Mount Royal and the free trails to history hiking tour at the Peninsula Recreation Area.

All tour reservations can be booked online at FriscoHistoricPark.com in the event section.

On June 24 from 4-6 p.m., the staff of the Frisco Historic Park & Museum will host a free “Thank you for Voting” exhibit launch party. The party will include a short talk about the exhibit — which highlights the 1916 town election where Frisco’s first female mayor was elected alongside six other women on the board of trustees.

Following the talk from museum manager Rose Gorrell, a reception will take place in the Historic Park Gazebo with live music from Mud Season, food from Chimayo and handcrafted mocktails from local business — Unintoxicated Nightlife — in honor of the 1916 Colorado Prohibition. The event is free to the public with no registration needed.

On July 8, the Frisco Historic Park & Museum will celebrate its 40th anniversary with historic family activities, burro rides, face painting, an old-time photo booth, gold panning, arts and crafts, flower crowns, touchable artifacts, live music and more.

The event is all part of the museum’s Frisco Historic Day and will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is free to the public.

For the full list of the summer events at the Frisco Historic Park and Museum visit, FriscoHistoricPark.com.