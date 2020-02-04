Frisco Historic Park & Museum kicks off winter lecture series

The Frisco Historic Park and Museum in downtown Frisco, Colo. is an educational treat for locals and visitors.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

The Frisco Historic Park & Museum is kicking off its winter lecture series Wednesday, Feb. 5. All lectures are free and will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesdays in the Historic Park & Museum Log Chapel.

Feb. 5: Summit County Safe Passages

The group will talk about its work to reduce vehicle collisions with wildlife along Summit County’s roadways and to make specific recommendations for wildlife crossing structures and other conservation opportunities.

Feb. 12: The Ski Troops

Retired U.S. Marine Corps Col. Tom Duhs will talk about how the 10th Mountain Division operated, including recruitment strategies, training at Camp Hale and combat in the Italian Alps.

Feb. 19: Indigenous Music of Colorado

Songwriter and performer Leon Joseph Littlebird will talk about the history of indigenous music in Colorado.

Feb. 26: The Buckskin Sculptor

Storyteller and Grand Lake historian Dave Lively will talk about Alexander Phimister Proctor (1860-1950), who was revered as America’s premier animal sculptor.

March 4: Finding Gold in Colorado

Kevin Singel, author of “Finding Gold in Colorado,” will talk about Summit County and Colorado’s early gold prospecting history.

March 11: Snow Removal and Avalanche Mitigation on Colorado’s Highways: Past and Present

Colorado Department of Transportation historian Lauren Cooper will talk about the historic avalanche cycle in March 2019, which took out large swathes of old-growth forest and buried major highways up to 20 feet deep.

March 18: Irish Mining History

National Mining Hall of Fame curator Myles Gallagher will talk about the relationship between Irish pioneers and mountain towns, with a focus on Summit County and Leadville.

March 25: Mining Camps Speak

Beth Sagstetter, author of “The Mining Camps Speak,” will guide attendees through ghost town sites in “Sherlock Holmes fashion,” demonstrating how to identify the forgotten pieces of the past.

For more information, go to FriscoHistoricPark.com or call 970-668-3428.