Frisco Historic Park & Museum lecture series continues for summer 2022
The 2022 version of Summer Lunchtime Lecture Series began at the Frisco Historic Park & Museum last week on Wednesday, June 15. It will continue Wednesday, June 22, and run through Aug. 24, educating the public on a variety of topics for free.
Most noon lectures will be at the park’s gazebo or chapel, 120 E. Main St. in Frisco, but sometimes they will occur in other locations. Each week, people can learn about Frisco history and are encouraged to stick around for a question and answer session and occasionally refreshments.
The schedule is as follows:
- June 22: The Chicano Movement & Art — Ricardo LaFore, Historic Park Gazebo
- June 29: How Trinidad, Colorado Became an Unlikely Gender Crossroads — Martin J. Smith, Historic Park Log Chapel
- July 6: Seasons of the Nuche; Tales of the Ute People — Nina Gabianelli and Skyler Lomahaftewa, Historic Park Gazebo
- July 13: Hike & Learn — Frisco Historic Park & Museum staff, Adventure Park Day Lodge. Registration required.
- July 20: Native American Storytelling — Leon Joseph Littlebird, Historic Park Gazebo
- July 27: Hauling Ass: Running with Burros — Brad and Amber Wann, Historic Park Log Chapel
- Aug. 3: Homesteading in Summit County — Sally Queen, Historic Park Log Chapel. Registration required at SummitHistorical.org for tour following presentation.
- Aug. 10: Droughts, Doubts, Respect, and Rejoicing: A History of Colorado Water — Matthew Makley, Historic Park Log Chapel
- Aug. 17: Hike & Learn — Frisco Historic Park & Museum staff, Adventure Park Day Lodge. Registration required.
- Aug. 24: History of Masontown — Blair Miller, Historic Park Log Chapel
Visit FriscoHistoricPark.com for more information on the series or historical tours.
