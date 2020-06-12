Frisco Historic Park & Museum reopens for summer

The Frisco Historic Park and Museum in downtown Frisco, Colo. is an educational treat for locals and visitors.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

The Frisco Historic Park and Museum opened with limited hours and social distancing precautions in place on Friday.

The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays for self-guided tours and retail. Though, officials are asking visitors to follow the town and county’s social-distancing guidelines and to wear face coverings while inside any buildings.

Only one household will be allowed inside historic park buildings at a time, and no more than 10 people will be allowed inside the Schoolhouse Musum. Museum staff will be cleaning and disinfecting the facilities every two hours, along with providing hand sanitizer stations around the park.

Additionally, the museum’s Summer Lunchtime Lecture Series will resume in a virtual format, where attendees can join for free to learn about Frisco and the surrounding area from local and regional experts on topics like history, wildlife and geography.

Support Local Journalism Donate



“Museum staff are very passionate about preserving and learning about our history and understanding the natural surroundings that we occupy,” museum manager Rose Gorrell said in a release. “We are extremely excited to share our historical and natural treasures with our visitors as we open up to the public and present our lecture series virtually, which can potentially reach more people than the original in-person events.”

Individuals can tune in to the lectures on Facebook Live on the museum’s page or the town of Frisco’s Youtube channel. The lectures also will be available on the town’s website after the lecture date.

Anyone with questions should reach out via auseum@townoffrisco.com or call 970-668-3428.