Frisco Historic Park set to host final events of summer

FRISCO — The Frisco Historic Park and Museum is closing out its summer programming schedule with four events, including two lunchtime lectures, a Night at the Museum and a hiking tour.

Friday, Aug. 16: Night at the Museum

Join author John Cameron at 5:30 p.m. in the Log Chapel to hear about “History of Ski Patrol in Colorado.” Following the lecture, there will be a reception and book signing.

Wednesday, Aug. 21: Free Lunchtime Lecture Series

Learn about what life was like for a hard-rock miner in the 1880s at noon at the Historic Park Gazebo. Presenter Rick Hague will tell the story of these miners and their largely lonely lives in cabins or bunkhouses in the middle of nowhere.

Saturday, Sept. 21: Masontown hiking tour

Museum staff will lead a free historic tour from 10 a.m. to noon of the former mining camp of Masontown, about halfway up Mount Royal. Participants will learn about the history of the area and mining. The moderate hike is about 2 miles round trip with an elevation gain of 1,400 feet. Participants should wear sturdy hiking shoes and layers, and be prepared for a variety of trail and weather conditions. Dogs are prohibited. Reserve a spot by calling 970-668-3428.

Find more information at FriscoHistoricPark.com.