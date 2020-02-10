Frisco Historic Park to host lecture on 10th Mountain Division

The Frisco Historic Park & Museum will continue its winter lecture series this week with a look into the heritage of the 10th Mountain Division in the area.

Col. Tom Duhs of the U.S. Marine Core will present guests with a 90-minutes lecture on the division, revealing how the Army’s specialized mountain infantry division operated. Duhs is expected to discuss topics surrounding World War II, the division’s recruitment strategies, training at Camp Hale, combat in the Italian Alps and more. The conversation also will dive into the legacy of some of the 10th Mountain Division’s veterans, including founder of Vail Mountain Pete Seibert.

The event will be held from 3-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the Frisco Historic Park & Museum Log Chapel, 120 Main St. All events in the lecture series are free to attend. For more information on the series or the park, visit FriscoHistoricPark.com or call 970-668-3428.