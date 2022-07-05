Frisco History Day returns on July 9 with gold panning, photo booths and games

Gold panning is just one of the activities happening at the Frisco History Day scheduled for Saturday, July 9. The event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Michael Murphy/Town of Frisco

The rebranded Frisco History Day is happening once again this year. The free family festival that honors the past, present, and future of Frisco is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 9.

All day long, people can visit the Historic Park & Museum, 120 E. Main St, for gold panning, an old-time photo booth, lawn games, touchable artifacts and more. Kids can enjoy burro rides and a passport program as well as arts and crafts from Frosted Flamingo.

There will also be ice cream available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a free historic town tour at 3 p.m.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. is live music from the four-piece band Dustbowl Daughters. The Front Range bluegrass group will perform again to close out Frisco History Day from 3-5 p.m. Visit TownOfFrisco.com for more information on the festival and other history-related offerings.