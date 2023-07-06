Frisco History Day to feature family-friendly activities
This year's Frisco History Day celebrates the 40th anniversary of the Frisco Historic Park and Museum
Frisco wil celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Frisco Historic Park and Museum from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 8, according to a news release from the town.
The celebration of Frisco History Day will consist of a full day of free historic family oriented activities, the release states, including burro rides, face painting, take-home crafts from Sunny Side Studio, flower crowns from Lady Sunshine, touchable artifacts, live music and more.
- 9:00 am – Free Yoga in the Park with Thrive Yoga
- 10:00 am – Altitude Performing Arts Dance Showcase
- 10:45 am – Free Creative Movement Class with Altitude Performing Arts
- 11:45 am – Summit County Library Cowboy Poetry
- 12:30 pm – Free Line Dancing Class with Summit County Dance Chicks
- 4:30 pm – Live Music from Shaky Hand String Band
Attendees will also have the opportunity to talk with community organizations like the Summit County Library, Summit County Animal Shelter and U.S. Forest Service. Seltzers, snacks and ice cream will be available to purchase with all profits benefiting Summit Advocates, a local nonprofit advocating for victims of assault, according to the news release.
- Gold Panning
- Face Painting from Fanciful Faces
- Touchable Artifact Tent
- Craft Tent
- Burro Rides from Laughing Valley Ranch
- Flower Crowns from Lady Sunshine
- Historic Park Bingo
- Old Timey Photos from Old West Photo Booth
- Take Home Crafts from Sunny Side Up Studio
