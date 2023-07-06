Frisco History Day to feature family-friendly activities

Frisco History Day is scheduled for July 8, 2023.

Mike Murphy/Town of Frisco

Frisco wil celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Frisco Historic Park and Museum from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 8, according to a news release from the town.

The celebration of Frisco History Day will consist of a full day of free historic family oriented activities, the release states, including burro rides, face painting, take-home crafts from Sunny Side Studio, flower crowns from Lady Sunshine, touchable artifacts, live music and more.

Gazebo Schedule 9:00 am – Free Yoga in the Park with Thrive Yoga

10:00 am – Altitude Performing Arts Dance Showcase

10:45 am – Free Creative Movement Class with Altitude Performing Arts

11:45 am – Summit County Library Cowboy Poetry

12:30 pm – Free Line Dancing Class with Summit County Dance Chicks

4:30 pm – Live Music from Shaky Hand String Band

Attendees will also have the opportunity to talk with community organizations like the Summit County Library, Summit County Animal Shelter and U.S. Forest Service. Seltzers, snacks and ice cream will be available to purchase with all profits benefiting Summit Advocates , a local nonprofit advocating for victims of assault, according to the news release.