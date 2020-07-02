Frisco hospital to hold reflection ceremony in honor of Flight for Life pilot Patrick Mahany

Community members gather at the Mahany Heroes Park outside of St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco in remembrance of fallen Flight for Life pilot Patrick Mahany on July 3, 2019.

Courtesy St. Anthony Summit Medical Center

St. Anthony Summit Medical Center will be holding a reflection ceremony Friday, July 3, to remember Flight for Life pilot Patrick Mahany and pray for the healing of crew members Dave Repsher and Matt Bowes.

Mahany died June 3, 2015, when his helicopter crashed into the hospital’s parking lot moments after taking off. Repsher and Bowes were on the helicopter and survived the crash.

To honor Mahany’s life in a way that follows pandemic guidelines, the hospital asks that community members pause to honor Mahany at a time and place of their choosing Friday.