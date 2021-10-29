Frisco housing petition doesn’t get enough signatures

James Hayes Walsh’s petition to prohibit short-term rentals for single-family homes, except when the home rented is a person’s primary residence, has fallen short of the 393 required verified signatures, according to Frisco Town Clerk Deborah Wohlmuth.

Walsh submitted 436 signatures and 128 signatures were disqualified.

“My hope is that my campaign with the petition stirred up enough interest that people will run for council so that there are some options to vote these other people out,” Walsh said.

Of the disqualified signatures, 94 were not Frisco registered voters, 33 were incorrect physical addresses, and there was one duplicated signature. Walsh can file a protest no later than Nov. 8, which he said he might look into further, but he said he isn’t sure what he can do if the people aren’t registered voters.

“I think that speaks to the lack of participation in our process,” Walsh said of the 94 invalid signatures. “These people live here but they obviously don’t actually vote.”