Frisco installs two new electric vehicle charging stations

The town of Frisco has installed two new electric vehicle charging stations that opened for public use Sept. 21. One is located at the parking lot of the Frisco Adventure Day Lodge, 621 Recreation Way, and the other is by the playground at the Frisco Bay Marina Park, 267 Marina Road.

The dual-port equipment offers free charging through a 240-volt AC plug that is compatible with all electric vehicles and plug-in electric hybrid vehicles. The models are the same ones that were installed on Third Avenue between Main Street and Granite Street in 2019.

The stations were funded largely through the Charge Ahead Colorado grant program. The grant reimburses for 80% of each charging unit, up to $18,000 total for both units, and the town is required to provide a 20%, or $4,688, match. According to a news release, the town anticipates receiving the full reimbursement amount upon final approval of the grant application.