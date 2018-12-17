Frisco interviews finalist for town manager position

The town of Frisco is making headway in their search for a new town manager.

The town announced that Mayor Gary Wilkinson and the Frisco Town Council interviewed Nancy Kerry on Monday as the finalist for the position, hoping to fill the role vacated by Randy Ready this October.

Ready, who was hired on as town manager in January 2017, announced his resignation from the position this September, citing family obligations and other opportunities in the Denver area. Frisco's director of recreation Diane McBride has been serving as the interim town manager since Ready's departure.

Kerry has 18 years of municipal government experience. She served as city manager of South Lake Tahoe, Calif. from 2012-2018, after a four-year stint working as the assistant city manager and housing manger. Kerry has a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice from San Diego State University, along with a master's of public administration.

Town council interviewed a total of five of the 49 applicants for the position during a private session before the town council meeting last week.