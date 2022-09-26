Frisco invites community feedback for trails master plan update

The town of Frisco adopted a master plan for its trails in 2017. The plan’s goal is to map existing trails, recommend future trails, determine areas that need wayfinding and maintenance, address bicycle and pedestrian connectivity throughout town and more.

Todd Powell/Town of Frisco

The town of Frisco adopted a master plan for its trails in 2017, and now officials are soliciting community input for updates and adjustments to the plan. An open house is set for 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the First and Main Building, 108 Main St.

According to a news release, the plan’s goal is to map existing trails, recommend future trails, determine areas that need wayfinding and maintenance, address bicycle and pedestrian connectivity throughout town and more. Town staff and the consultant team from SE Group will share information on the planning process, highlight accomplishments, and offer opportunities for people to provide feedback. Refreshments will be provided.

Additional staff will be on-site between from 8-10 a.m., and again from 4-6 p.m. to answer any questions. There will be more chances for feedback throughout the development of the plan. Updates and information can be found at FriscoTrails.com .