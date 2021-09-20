Frisco invites community members for street planning input
The town of Frisco is developing a Complete Streets Plan and is seeking community input. An interactive, multiday design process begins this week for Main, Galena and Granite streets, and during that time, staff and project consultants will be talking to residents and businesses, learning how the streets function and re-envisioning streets that are safer and more vibrant for all.
A public presentation and open house will happen from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, at Town Hall, 1 E. Main Street. There will also be open design studio hours from 1-5 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, at the First and Main Building, 104 E. Main St.
Lastly, a public presentation will be held from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at the First and Main Building. There, the project team will share the results of the design process.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.