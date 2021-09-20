Frisco invites community members for street planning input

Frisco’s Main Street is pictured at dusk. The town is hosting multiple meetings this week to gather input on Main, Galena and Granite streets.

Town of Frisco/Courtesy photo

The town of Frisco is developing a Complete Streets Plan and is seeking community input. An interactive, multiday design process begins this week for Main, Galena and Granite streets, and during that time, staff and project consultants will be talking to residents and businesses, learning how the streets function and re-envisioning streets that are safer and more vibrant for all.

A public presentation and open house will happen from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, at Town Hall, 1 E. Main Street. There will also be open design studio hours from 1-5 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, at the First and Main Building, 104 E. Main St.

Lastly, a public presentation will be held from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at the First and Main Building. There, the project team will share the results of the design process.