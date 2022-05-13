Frisco invites nonprofits to partner for summer recreation events

The Town of Frisco Recreation and Culture Department is offering local nonprofit organizations the opportunity to raise funds by volunteering for various recreation events put on by the town this summer.

Nonprofits can help by assisting with registration, packet pickup or working at course aid stations for one of the four races the town of Frisco will hold throughout the summer.

The races include the Bacon Burner on June 18, the Frisco Triathlon on July 8, Run the Rockies trail race on Aug. 3 and Run the Rockies road race on Sept. 17.

The Town of Frisco will compensate participating nonprofits $100 per station, per hour, with a required minimum of two volunteers for each station or position.

In order to be considered eligible to receive the money for volunteering, the nonprofit partner must be a 501(c)(3),(6) or (7) organization in good standing with the Internal Revenue Service, must have a physical address in Summit County and must be able to recruit volunteers and fulfill the requirements of the event.

Interested nonprofits are asked to visit FriscoVolunteer.com to fill out an application. All applications, including mail-in entries, are due by 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 22.