Frisco invites nonprofits to partner on summer events

FRISCO — Frisco is inviting local nonprofits to become part of the town’s 2020 summer event schedule by providing key event services while raising funds for those organizations.

Frisco is offering nonprofit partnership opportunities for the Frisco Concert in the Park Series, Founder’s Day, Frisco’s Fabulous Fourth of July and Make a Difference Day. Since 2010, the town’s partnerships have contributed more than $500,000 to nonprofits through the program.

“This special event partnership is incredibly important to the town of Frisco, as it provides vital event services while benefitting the nonprofits, which make Frisco and Summit County so vibrant,” said Vanessa Agee, Frisco’s director of marketing and communications.

Applications and guidelines are available in the “Featured News” section of the town’s website at friscogov.com. Applications can be mailed or dropped off in person by 5 p.m. Feb. 3 at Frisco Town Hall. Any local nonprofit organization with a current 501(c)3 status is encouraged to apply.

For more information, applicants should visit the website or contact Nora Gilbertson at 970-668-9132 or norag@townoffrisco.com.