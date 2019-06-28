Frisco invites residents to community plan update

FRISCO — The town of Frisco wants community members to come share their voices as officials and town staff work their way through the development of the Frisco Community Plan.

The town is inviting residents to a community plan update from 5 to 7 p.m. July 11 at the First and Main Building, 108 E. Main St. next to the historic park. The meeting will have a drop-in open house format, and town staff will share important components of the community plan draft.

Once completed, the community plan will serve as a broad, long-range planning tool meant to assist town officials in creating public policy and directing capital-improvement projects and to ensure Frisco’s future is consistent with community values. Frisco adopted its last community plan in 2011.

Individuals with questions should email Susan Lee at susanl@townoffrisco.com.