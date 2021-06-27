Frisco is full of fabulous — and free — outdoor recreation

The Frisco Skate Park includes something for everyone, from beginners to advanced skaters. (Photo by Todd Powell, Courtesy of Town of Frisco)

Crisp mountain air, sparkling blue water and towering peaks set the perfect backdrop for your outdoor adventures, and Frisco provides plenty of diversity when it comes to free activities.

Between the marina, Frisco Adventure Park, rec path and other hiking and biking trails, Frisco offers something for most everyone.

Alpine waters

Frisco provides a network of hiking and biking trails for all ages and abilities. (Photo by Todd Powell, Courtesy of Town of Frisco)

Kids will love building a sandcastle on the marina’s newly expanded beach on the shores of Dillon Reservoir. Frisco Bay Marina is the perfect place to enjoy a picnic lunch on the lawn or kick back at The Island Grill , which offers casual dining and drinks on the glittering shores.

Mountains rising out of sparkling water create some of the most spectacular scenery, so be sure to spend time at the lakeshore. Of course, the marina offers all kinds of boat rentals if you want a fresh perspective of the mountains.

Frisco Adventure Park

Frisco expanded its world-class skate park in 2018, making it three times as large. From beginner skaters and bikers to advanced, the 28,000-square-foot bowl of jumps, bumps, flowing dips and pits allows for all kinds of progressive adventure.

The bike park at Frisco Adventure Park offers fun for bikers of all ages. (Photo by Todd Powell, Courtesy of Town of Frisco)

The adjacent bike park is full of jumps; you’ll find everything from beginners scooting around to extreme bikers landing back flips.

The climbing boulders rise next to the skate park with bounder garden features that are ideal for kiddos. Three realistic looking boulders measure up to 10 feet high, each providing various levels of difficulties for kids of all ages and abilities. Rope connectors between boulders offer a challenge for the more adventurous.

Bring your own disc or buy one at the day lodge and test your skills on the disc golf course’s 18-hole and 9-hole courses. Every couple weeks, the baskets are moved to keep the course fresh, and leashed dogs are allowed to meander through the course, which provides spectacular mountain and lake views.

Frisco Bay Marina has a variety of fun activities for the family on the shores of Lake Dillon. (Photo by Todd Powell, Courtesy of Town of Frisco)

Hike and bike

Frisco provides a network of hiking and biking trails for all ages and abilities. The Perimeter Trail winds around the lakeshore in a relatively flat, 5 ½-mile loop. Explore a variety of hiking and biking trails on the peninsula or bike on the paved rec path. Interesting hiking trails include paths to smaller alpine lakes or mining ruins.