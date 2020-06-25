Frisco launches ‘Concerts Not in the Park’ series

Frisco's concert series will not be in the park this year as the town continues to take precautions against the spread of COVID-19.

Courtesy Jenise Jensen via Frisco

Frisco is launching its new virtual concert series, Concerts Not in the Park, on Thursday.

The town typically hosts a free concert series at the Frisco Historic Park, but the town is switching things up this year to address ongoing COVID-19 concerns. The concerts will now be performed at Ten Mile Music Hall, and live streamed for viewing on YouTube and Facebook.

The series will run for nine Thursdays through Aug. 20, and will feature a wide range of musical genres including bluegrass, jazz, funk and country. The streams are still free, though community members will have a chance to support different local nonprofits each week through a donate button and a limited number of tickets for sale. Concerts will begin at 5:30 p.m. each Thursday.

“The Concert in the Park series is a local’s favorite, and we are glad we are still able to make this summer staple happen, although in a modified format,” said Nora Gilbertson, Frisco’s events manager, in a release. “… This new format still allows us to showcase local music, help the nonprofits that give so much to our community, and celebrate summer from your backyard or favorite hangout at a Frisco restaurant.”

Participants can tune in through the town’s social media accounts on YouTube and Facebook. Limited paid tickets will be available for each show.

