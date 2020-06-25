Frisco launches ‘Concerts Not in the Park’ series
Frisco is launching its new virtual concert series, Concerts Not in the Park, on Thursday.
The town typically hosts a free concert series at the Frisco Historic Park, but the town is switching things up this year to address ongoing COVID-19 concerns. The concerts will now be performed at Ten Mile Music Hall, and live streamed for viewing on YouTube and Facebook.
The series will run for nine Thursdays through Aug. 20, and will feature a wide range of musical genres including bluegrass, jazz, funk and country. The streams are still free, though community members will have a chance to support different local nonprofits each week through a donate button and a limited number of tickets for sale. Concerts will begin at 5:30 p.m. each Thursday.
“The Concert in the Park series is a local’s favorite, and we are glad we are still able to make this summer staple happen, although in a modified format,” said Nora Gilbertson, Frisco’s events manager, in a release. “… This new format still allows us to showcase local music, help the nonprofits that give so much to our community, and celebrate summer from your backyard or favorite hangout at a Frisco restaurant.”
Participants can tune in through the town’s social media accounts on YouTube and Facebook. Limited paid tickets will be available for each show.
Support Local Journalism
June 25: Big Hurray Bluegrass Band — to benefit Synagogue of the Summit and the Family and Intercultural Resource Center
July 2: New Family Dog — to benefit Summit Musicians Relief Fund
July 9: The Sweet Lillies — to benefit Summit Community Care Clinic
July 16: The Saucy Bs — to benefit Mountain Mentors
July 23: The Harry Baxter Band — to benefit High Country Conservation Center
July 30: The Beloved Invaders — to benefit Summit County Rotary
August 6: 40OZ to Freedom — to benefit Timberline Adult Day Services
August 13: Eric James Groove Conspiracy — to benefit Family and Intercultural Resource Center
August 20: Analog Son — to benefit Summit County Preschool
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User