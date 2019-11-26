Frisco launches short-term rental complaint hotline

The town of Frisco has established a 24-hour complaint line for people dealing with issues surrounding short-term rentals in town.

Earlier this month, Frisco launched the complaint line, which is meant to assist in contacting the person responsible for a short-term rental property in the event of any issues — particularly in regard to the new ordinance passed by the Frisco Town Council late last year — or even the Frisco Police Department, when appropriate.

The phone number for the hotline is 970-432-8291, and residents also can file a complaint online through Frisco’s website. Reporting parties should be prepared to provide the address they’re calling about along with a description of the issue. Photographs, audio recordings and videos also can be submitted.

Situations that seem dangerous or urgent should be reported to emergency services at 911.